Michigan's longest garage sale, spanning 200 miles, kicks off this weekend

(WXYZ) — Get ready for Michigan's longest garage sale.

The US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale will take place Friday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 15.

Every year, individuals clean out their attics and stake out their front yards along the US-12 corridor stretching over 200 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit.

Organizers say you can find anything from antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, live entertainment and more.

The sales can be found along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots and fields. Some areas will have large numbers of vendors while others may be scattered.

View the map here to help plan your itinerary.