Michigan cannabis retailer giving away 'giant joints' for 4/20

(WXYZ) — One Michigan cannabis retailer will give away "giant joints" at its dispensaries on April 20.

Skymint Brands will give away 30 giant joints to guests. Skymint says each joint is 10 times larger than a standard one.

The retailer owns 12 locations statewide, including one dispensary in Hazel Park.

“Cannabis is for everyone,” says Jeff Radway, co-founder and CEO of Skymint Brands, in a press release. “Our motto is ‘Happy People, Happy Plants’ and it is this evocation of joy that we bring with our products and store experience."

"We are committed to making the world a brighter place and helping our customers live their lives to the fullest.”

