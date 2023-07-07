Man accused in 2-year-old's death arraigned on kidnapping charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old from Detroit was arraigned in federal court Friday.

Police say the victim, Wynter Cole-Smith, was found dead in Detroit on Wednesday. The discovery was made following an Amber Alert that was issued earlier this week.

That happened after the victim’s mother was reportedly stabbed by 26-year-old Rashad Trice, her ex-boyfriend.

Trice was arrested Monday. He was charged in Grand Rapids Friday with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

If found guilty of the latter charge, Trice faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Since Trice is being charged on the federal, the death penalty is also a possibility.

“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching. My thoughts are very much with Wynter’s family, as we were all praying for her safe return home,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the countless law enforcement agencies who worked relentlessly to find Wynter. I would also like to thank U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison of the Eastern District of Michigan and her office for all their hard work in this investigation. The media and the public played a critical role in sharing accurate information and submitting tips as well. I commend everyone in law enforcement and the community for working together to pursue justice in this case.”



A GoFundMepage was created to support the victim's family.

