Grand Rapids man charged in northern Michigan boat crash

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been charged in connection to an Emmet County boat crash that injured three people over the summer.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at Little Traverse Bay during the early morning hours of Aug. 17.

We’re told troopers received a report from a Petoskey resident who heard someone calling for help. MSP says they located two people on a breakwall near Bay View, adding the Grand Rapids man who called for help was adrift in the boat, which was sinking at the time.

That man has been identified as 27-year-old Elijah William Townsend.

All three people were rescued and transported to a Petoskey hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to MSP.

An investigation revealed the boat hit the breakwall after traveling at high speeds, troopers say.

We’re told the impact caused two of the boat’s occupants — a 21-year-old woman from Florida and a 41-year-old man from Massachusetts — to be thrown from the vessel and sustain head and facial injuries. Townsend remained with the boat as it sank.

MSP says Townsend’s blood alcohol level was more than triple the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to their lab results.

Townsend was formally charged Wednesday on two counts of operating a boat while intoxicated as well as one marine safety violation, authorities say. He is currently jailed on a $5,000 bond.

Townsend is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 7.

