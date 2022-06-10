Governor Whitmer to sign bill that protects Michigan students, supports Oxford schools

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she will sign a bill that will protect Michigan students from gun violence.

We’re told House Bill 6012 will provide funding for risk assessments that will help put safety plans in place for emergency situations.

“I am proud to sign this bill to help keep students safe. This bill represents a true collaboration between the legislature, my office, community members, and school leadership to make sure our schools have the tools they need to protect students in cases of school shootings or other critical incidents,” says Governor Whitmer. “I know we can continue working together to make sure we are supporting our students, including improving public safety measures to keep violent criminals out of our schools and off our streets, funding effective law enforcement solutions, and storing firearms safely.”

Whitmer’s office adds the bill will also bolster security operations at Oxford Community Schools and fund mental health support for students.

The Michigan Education Association (MEA) voiced their support for the bill’s signing, saying it will deliver $9.8 million in relief to Oxford’s school district in the wake of the tragic shooting, which left four students dead and others injured.

“This legislation will help provide some measure of relief to students, educators and parents in Oxford and help them begin to put together the pieces,” says MEA President Paula Herbart. “MEA members in Oxford and across the state spent weeks emailing and calling lawmakers to urge them to help the Oxford community, and it’s good to see our members’ advocacy efforts have been successful. Nothing can bring back the lives of those four young people we lost, but at the same time we must help the survivors move forward as much as we can.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube