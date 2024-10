GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 will broadcast today's Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys NFL game in its entirety.

The station is currently airing the FOX Sports game featuring the Green Bay Packers hosting the Arizona Cardinals, and will continue to do so until switching to the Lions kickoff shortly after 4 p.m.

So FOX 17 viewers may miss out on some of the Lions pre-game information, but will not miss any of the actual game itself.