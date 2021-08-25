Dearborn dentist charged with 10 counts of Medicaid fraud

LANSING, Mich. — A Dearborn dentist was charged with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud Wednesday morning, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

We’re told Ghada Beydoun, DDS, is accused of committing 10 counts of filing false claims with Medicaid.

Dr. Beydoun allegedly billed the Healthy Kids Dental program multiple times between 2017 and 2018 for services that she did not implement, state officials claim.

“The Medicaid program, and in particular programs like Healthy Kids Dental, are intended to provide essential services to Michigan children who might not otherwise be able to obtain these services,” says Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel. “When unscrupulous providers exploit these programs to line their own pockets, they will be held accountable.”

Nessel’s office says Dr. Beydoun was granted a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, adding a preliminary examination is scheduled to be held Friday, Sept. 10.

