'Barbie The Movie: In Concert' coming to Pine Knob this August

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you loved "Barbie," then you'll love a live-to-film concert experience coming to metro Detroit this summer!

"Barbie The Movie: In Concert" will perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

The show will bring Barbie to life with live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special presentation from Orchestrator and Executive Producer Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra

It will allow fans to be transported to Barbie Land this summer and experience the film like never before.

“We can’t wait for fans of all ages to join us in this immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of Barbie to life like never before.” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. “The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure.”

“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” said Macy Schmidt. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best. Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to be partnering with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.’”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.