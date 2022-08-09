40% of Michigan families with young kids now qualified for child care support

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 40% of working families with children under 12 now qualify for child care at no or reduced cost.

The Michigan governor’s office says this comes after a bipartisan expansion allowed 150,000 more children for eligibility in Michigan since last year.

“Child care is often the biggest expense in a family’s budget. That’s why I’m working across the aisle to put more money in their pockets by lowering the cost of child care and helping more parents go to work knowing their child is safe, happy, healthy, and learning,” says Governor Whitmer. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to support young kids and families, and we’re not done working to make Michigan a great state to raise a family.”

A new online tool is also available to help families determine their eligibility.

The state says families are eligible for the Child Development and Care Program if they have at least one child under 13, are working or attending school, and have a maximum income of:

$36,620 (family of 2)

(family of 2) $46,060 (family of 3)

(family of 3) $55,500 (family of 4)

Visit Michigan’s website for more information.

