BENTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead following a crash on I-94 in Benton Charter Township late this morning, according to the Benton Township Police Department.

We’re told the crash happened near Mile Marker 33.

Witnesses say the victim’s vehicle veered off the road before it overturned on the driver’s side, trapping the driver, police tell us.

Authorities say attempts were made to revive 61-year-old David Wayne Tomlinson, but were unsuccessful.

