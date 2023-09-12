Watch Now
US-31 to be closed north of the Grand River for 2 weeks

FOX 17
Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 12, 2023
FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Lane closures on US-31 north of the Grand River will become a total closure beginning Saturday, September 16.

The cause of the closure is the replacement of a culvert beneath the freeway between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street.

Here’s the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

  • US-31 lane closures northbound and southbound between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street now through September 15. Lane closures resume from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30. 
  • US-31 closed northbound and southbound between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street from Saturday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 29 
  • Ramp closure from Van Wagoner Street to US-31 southbound through Oct. 30. 
  • Ramp closure from 3rd Street to US-31 northbound through Oct. 30. 

There are two possible detours, one for local traffic and one for traffic that intends to travel past Grand Haven to points south:

  • Local: Southbound, go west on Van Wagoner Street to 174th Avenue, south to 3rd Street, south on Pine Street to US-31. Northbound, exit at 3rd Street, north on 174th Avenue to Van Wagoner Street, east to US-31. 
  • Through traffic: Southbound, exit US-31 at I-96, east to M-231 Exit 9, south to M-45 Lake Michigan Drive, west to US-31. Northbound, the reverse. 

