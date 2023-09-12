US-31 to be closed north of the Grand River for 2 weeks

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Lane closures on US-31 north of the Grand River will become a total closure beginning Saturday, September 16.

The cause of the closure is the replacement of a culvert beneath the freeway between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street.

Here’s the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation:



US-31 lane closures northbound and southbound between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street now through September 15. Lane closures resume from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30.

US-31 closed northbound and southbound between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street from Saturday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 29

Ramp closure from Van Wagoner Street to US-31 southbound through Oct. 30.

Ramp closure from 3rd Street to US-31 northbound through Oct. 30.

There are two possible detours, one for local traffic and one for traffic that intends to travel past Grand Haven to points south: