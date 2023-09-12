US-31 to be closed north of the Grand River for 2 weeks

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Lane closures on US-31 north of the Grand River will become a total closure beginning Saturday, September 16.
The cause of the closure is the replacement of a culvert beneath the freeway between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street.
Here’s the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation:
- US-31 lane closures northbound and southbound between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street now through September 15. Lane closures resume from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30.
- US-31 closed northbound and southbound between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street from Saturday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 29
- Ramp closure from Van Wagoner Street to US-31 southbound through Oct. 30.
- Ramp closure from 3rd Street to US-31 northbound through Oct. 30.
There are two possible detours, one for local traffic and one for traffic that intends to travel past Grand Haven to points south:
- Local: Southbound, go west on Van Wagoner Street to 174th Avenue, south to 3rd Street, south on Pine Street to US-31. Northbound, exit at 3rd Street, north on 174th Avenue to Van Wagoner Street, east to US-31.
- Through traffic: Southbound, exit US-31 at I-96, east to M-231 Exit 9, south to M-45 Lake Michigan Drive, west to US-31. Northbound, the reverse.