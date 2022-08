PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is hurt after a crash in Park Township Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa County dispatchers say the crash also closed Ottawa Beach Road between Division Street and 152nd Avenue.

We're told the crash happened before 4 p.m.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital after the crash occurred, dispatchers tell us.

The extent of the motorcyclist's injuries is not currently known.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

