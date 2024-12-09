Ottawa County selects new undersheriff

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A new Ottawa County undersheriff has been selected after its current undersheriff was elected to sheriff.

Sheriff-elect Eric DeBoer has named David Kok to fill the role.

Kok has held leadership positions in law enforcement for more than 25 years. Most recently, he has been the director of the Police and Corrections Academy at Grand Rapids Community College, as well as chief deputy for the Corrections Division at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

“Director Kok’s long history of leadership in the areas of patrol and corrections, his dedication to mentoring new recruits through both the corrections and police academies, and his experience leading an agency with similar values through times of agency growth make him a perfect choice for the position of Undersheriff here at the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office,” says DeBoer.

Kok will step into the role of undersheriff starting Jan. 6.

