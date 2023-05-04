MIOSHA: Tulip Time carnival group has prior violations, employee lost leg in 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation after a worker fell off a ladder while setting up a ride for the Tulip Time carnival.

On Wednesday, a 27-year-old Skerbeck Entertainment Group employee was found on the ground near the Ferris wheel, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

We’re told that the employee was climbing up an extension ladder when he lost his balance and fell.

First responders added that the man did have on a safety harness but it did not prevent the fall.

FOX 17 has learned that the Skerbeck Entertainment Group has had prior citations.

According to MIOSHA, an amusement ride operated by Skerbeck Family Carnival, Inc. amputated an employee's leg during a carnival in Owosso back in 2019.

MIOSHA's investigation resulted in the company receiving “two alleged serious citations.”

The report shows the initial penalty for the citations was $7,000, but the company appealed and settled for $3,500.

The case in Owosso is now closed.

As for the investigation after the incident in Holland, MIOSHA says it could take several weeks or months to complete.

