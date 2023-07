HOLLAND, Mich. — The identity of the man whose body was found in Holland last week has been released.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says 60-year-old Glenn Scott Mennes from Holland was found dead in a wooded area near Hope Avenue and 16th Street the night of July 14.

We’re told Mennes passed away from natural causes.

The body was found by an individual who had been taking a walk through the area, according to HDPS.

