First case of Delta variant in West Michigan detected in vaccinated Ottawa County resident

HOLLAND, Mich. — The first confirmed case of the Delta variant in the West Michigan has been identified in Ottawa County and the health department says vaccinated individuals may want to consider wearing masks since its been detected in the county.

A case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, otherwise known as the Delta variant, was identified in an Ottawa County vaccinated adult in their fifties with recent travel within the United States.

Data shows the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. still work well against the variant, and the CDC is examining how the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine performs.

“This variant has caused a serious and deadly surge in India, where it was first identified,” said Marcia Mansaray, deputy health officer with Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

The health department is urging those who have not been vaccinated to make an appointment. The health department is offering walk-in access to the Pfizer and J&J vaccines every Monday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.