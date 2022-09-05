Charity golf outing for Blue's Gym to be held on October 14 in Jenison

JENISON, Mich. — A charity golf outing to raise money for Blue’s Gym will be held in Jenison. The event will be held on October 14 at Wallingwood Springs Golf Club.

Shotgun for the charity golf outing will begin at 10 a.m. The event will be available for single golfers or teams of four to play. The cost will be $100 per player. There is space for up to 26 four-person groups.

Along with Blue’s Gym, the money raised during the golf outing will go to other non-profits that work to help kids stay off the street.

The charity golf outing for Blue’s Gym will be held on October 14. Players interested in participating can register by calling 616-457-9920.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube