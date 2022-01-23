Watch
3 arrested after man assaulted outside Michigan restaurant

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 23, 2022
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been arrested after a man was injured during a fight outside a restaurant in Holland Township, police said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gunfire outside Brann’s Steakhouse just after 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said several people were fighting in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard. Deputies arriving on the scene found a 33-year-old man who was unresponsive, with injuries to his face and head from an assault.

A black SUV was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies were able to stop the SUV after a short pursuit.

