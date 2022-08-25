LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders from several departments, along with bystanders, saved an elderly woman from her burning car after a crash.

State police responded to West River Road, east of Horton Road, in Laketon Township just before 1 p.m. Monday.

MSP believes a 73-year-old woman from Muskegon was driving on West River Road when she likely suffered a medical emergency.

The woman crossed the centerline, drove into a ditch, hit a culvert and rolled her car.

When the first trooper arrived, she noticed flames under the hood of the car.

MSP says she immediately started to break out the windshield using her hands, arms and feet to save the driver who was trapped inside.

WATCH:

WATCH: First responders, bystanders save driver from burning car

Meanwhile, several bystanders, fire department crews and additional troopers and deputies from Michigan State Police and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help.

Collectively, they were able to push the car upright and keep the flames contained, using five fire extinguishers, before advanced fire department units arrived on scene.

First responders eventually were able to remove the driver from the car.

She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube