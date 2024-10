MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a man from Muskegon Heights.

Darsell Lawan Brown, 19, is linked to “an incident” that occurred early last month, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

Those with knowledge of Brown’s whereabouts are encouraged to dial 911 or 231-733-8900. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

