No More Sidelines unveils new sports facility, place for kids to belong

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A big grand opening in Muskegon, as the "Andy Blair Sports Complex" launched this weekend, hosting a program that will help everyone feel like they belong.

"No More Sidelines" showed FOX 17 their new home on Monday, a 52,000 square foot building with all the bells and whistles. The facility actually used to make tanks, so there's plenty of room.

As big and impressive as the new building is, it's nothing compared to the decades-old mission of No More Sidelines.

Cyndi Blair, the founder of the non-profit, can't help but get emotional when she talks about the new sports complex, which bears the name of her late husband and houses their shared mission to bring sports to everyone.

"For me, it's a dream come true," she says.

The couple founded No More Sidelines in 2005 to help their daughter, Alivia, make friends. They started with 7 special needs kids.

"By the end of the first year, we had 45 kids involved in the program," says Blair. "And by the third year we had 240."

While many of the group's participants have social, cognitive, or physical disabilities, they never ask for a diagnosis.

"We're just looking for children who need to belong and maybe for some reason they don't belong," says Blair.

And now, they'll have a 52,00 square foot facility to help carry out that mission. The building has all the trappings of a top-notch sports complex, complete with a walk around track, work-out room, two volleyball courts, a soccer court, and a full-size basketball court.

It will also be the site of vocational training to athletes who want it.

For athletes and their parents, the opportunities on and off the court are priceless. That's according to Mark Lewis and his son Luke, who have been participants since the very beginning.

"He has learned all kinds of skills," said Mark Lewis about his son. "Communication skills, social skills, that have helped him all the way into his adulthood. It's just been an amazing journey for us."

The Muskegon community will also benefit from the addition of the Andy Blair Sports Complex. It's a transformation that Cyndi Blair and Mark Lewis never get tired of witnessing.

Blair says she loves how the community gets to see "not what these kids can't do, but what they can accomplish."

No More Sidelines currently has three locations, with facilities in Kent County, on the lakeshore, and in central Michigan.

To learn more about their programs, check out their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube