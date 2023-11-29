Fruitport Community Schools highlights disciplinary action taken after lynching threat

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A student at Fruitport Community Schools (FCS) was suspended after reportedly threatening to lynch a student over the summer.

The incident happened during a soccer game against Mona Shores High School on Aug. 16, according to FCS.

We’re told immediate action was taken, including disciplinary measures such as suspension. The student also wrote an apology that was later accepted by the Mona Shores student.

FCS says the Fruitport student was also tasked with researching what “lynching” means and the historical significance behind it.

Additionally, school officials say a “restorative meeting” was set to occur to build empathy between both students but the family of the Mona Shores student canceled the meeting.

FCS says they frequently communicated with Mona Shores Public Schools throughout the process and has taken action to prevent future instances of similar behavior.

