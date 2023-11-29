Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Fruitport Community Schools highlights disciplinary action taken after lynching threat

school desk generic
WXYZ
school desk generic
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 10:38:27-05

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A student at Fruitport Community Schools (FCS) was suspended after reportedly threatening to lynch a student over the summer.

The incident happened during a soccer game against Mona Shores High School on Aug. 16, according to FCS.

We’re told immediate action was taken, including disciplinary measures such as suspension. The student also wrote an apology that was later accepted by the Mona Shores student.

FCS says the Fruitport student was also tasked with researching what “lynching” means and the historical significance behind it.

Additionally, school officials say a “restorative meeting” was set to occur to build empathy between both students but the family of the Mona Shores student canceled the meeting.

FCS says they frequently communicated with Mona Shores Public Schools throughout the process and has taken action to prevent future instances of similar behavior.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book