Grand Haven launches new social district Oct. 22

GRAND HAVEN — Grand Haven announced its new social district opens Friday, Oct. 22.

It starts at Harbor Drive, goes to Third Street and stretches down Washington Avenue. The district will also go down the side streets of First and Second street.

Inside the six blocks of the social district, you can walk around with an alcoholic beverage.

It will have to be in an authorized cup with the business logo or name, and the social district logo.

Some of the businesses already participating include Odd Side Ales, Grand Armory Brewing, 12 Corners Vineyards Tasting Room, and the Kirby House.

More venues are expected to receive approval from the state of Michigan soon.

The hours are from 11 a-m to 11 p-m all week.