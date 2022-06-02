Watch
BREAKING: Hope College on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect not in custody

Posted at 10:55 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 23:02:38-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College tweeted a “HOPE ALERT” just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday saying that an off-campus shooting happened near 16th Avenue and College.

The alert says the suspect is not in custody yet and campus is on lockdown.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police already started setting up a perimeter, but they have not found a suspect.

So far, responding officials have ordered two ambulances to the area, according to dispatch.

FOX 17 has a crew on its way to Hope College and we will bring you new details as soon as we learn them.

