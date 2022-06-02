BREAKING: Hope College on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect not in custody

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College tweeted a “HOPE ALERT” just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday saying that an off-campus shooting happened near 16th Avenue and College.

The alert says the suspect is not in custody yet and campus is on lockdown.

HOPE ALERT: A shooting has occurred near [16th/College]. Suspect is NOT in custody. Campus is on LOCKDOWN. Take appropriate action. — Hope College (@HopeCollege) June 2, 2022

Ottawa County Central Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police already started setting up a perimeter, but they have not found a suspect.

So far, responding officials have ordered two ambulances to the area, according to dispatch.

FOX 17 has a crew on its way to Hope College and we will bring you new details as soon as we learn them.

