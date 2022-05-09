UPDATE: driver identified in deadly Kalamazoo County crash

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it identified the woman who died in a crash over the weekend.

Deputies say Patricia Bradtke of Schoolcraft crashed just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 10800 block of South 8th Street in Texas Township.

Investigators say Bradtke drove off the road and hit a tree.

It is not clear why she drove off the road.

Bradtke was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed and she died from her injuries at the scene.

If you saw the crash happen or have any additional information, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

