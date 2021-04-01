Taking a closer look at Pfizer's next Michigan facility

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're taking a look at Pfizer's plans for a new facility in Michigan.

Pfizer's Vice President of Operations for Sterile Injectables Chaz Calitri is joining us to talk about it after the company broke ground today.

"It's a critical facility for us," Calitri says. "We'll be making a number of our key, in-line products there. The first one is a pain medication for surgical patients, critical medication, we sell it in over 27 countries. It's an important medication for us. But there's other in-line products that will follow shortly thereafter, products for inflammation, infection, and other important therapeutic areas."