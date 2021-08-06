Safe Exchange Zone established in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Safe Exchange Zone has been established in the city of Portage for those wishing to make in-person transactions with strangers, the city tells us.

We’re told the Safe Exchange Zone is located outside the Portage Department of Public Safety’s main entrance.

The city says the Safe Exchange Zone is clearly marked, well lit and is under 24-hour surveillance.

However, the exchange of alcohol, weapons, drugs and other illegal material is not allowed, according to the city of Portage.

