Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!

Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play.

Those numbers were 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball 11.

“I play Powerball often and I typically purchase my tickets online since it’s convenient,” says Vantongeren. “The morning after the drawing, I woke up at 3 a.m. because I couldn’t sleep and saw I had an email from the Lottery telling me I’d won a prize, but it didn’t say how much. When I logged on to my account and saw a $100,000 balance, I was shocked! I just sat there staring at the amount waiting for it to sink in.”

We’re told Vantongeren plans to renovate her home and pocket the rest.

The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $1 billion.

