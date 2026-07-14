PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage has passed a new ordinance giving public safety officers additional tools to prevent mobile nuisance parties, X trains and intersection takeovers before they become a problem in the city. X trains are large, unauthorized gatherings of vehicles that drive through city streets.

The ordinance allows authorities to classify nuisance parties as misdemeanors and establish emergency police lines that, if crossed, could result in arrest — tools that were not previously available to officers.

Watch: Portage targets mobile nuisance parties with new ordinance

Portage targets mobile nuisance parties with new ordinance

Portage Public Safety Assistant Chief Michael Collier said the city is taking a proactive approach, noting that Portage has not yet experienced the type of disruptions seen in nearby Kalamazoo, where pop-up parties have taken over city streets on some occasions.

"We don't want Portage to be the path of least resistance," Collier said.

Collier acknowledged that these events pop up without notice.

"Many times we don't have advance warning that it can happen. So these are reactive," Collier said.

Portage neighbor David Wingle said he welcomes the new ordinance.

"I think it's great. We need something like that here, before we have too much trouble," Wingle said.

Wingle said public streets should be safe for everyone.

"They don't need to be gathering in residential areas, or overtaking streets, or intersections, or any of that," Wingle said.

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