Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into Portage school bus

Credit: Portage Police Department
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 20, 2021
PORTAGE, Mich. — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after police say he crashed into the back of a Portage Public Schools bus.

Portage police say it happened Thursday morning around 7:55 on Oakland Drive near Rosewood Avenue in Portage.

According to police, the school bus was turning onto Oakland Dr. from a private drive when a motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old man crashed into the back of the bus.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the school bus was occupied by the driver and one student. Neither was hurt in the crash.

Investigators say speed may have played a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating.

If you have any information about the crash, call Portage police at (269) 329-4567.

