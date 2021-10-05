Kalamazoo Police investigating after woman sexually assaulted by armed men

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating an incident involving three armed men who sexually assaulted a Kalamazoo woman after breaking into her apartment this weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, first responders headed towards Western Michigan University's campus in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 3, on reports of a home invasion at an apartment complex on Michigamme Woods Drive.

Officers got the scene and learned that three armed woman assaulted a woman that lived in the apartment.

Authorities said the suspects stole the woman's car and proceeded to crash it in the area of KL Avenue and 11th street before taking off into the woods near Paddock Apartments.

Police weren't able to track the men down as of Monday evening (Oct. 4).

The investigation is ongoing. There are no named suspects at this point in the investigation, and the name of the victim has been withheld at this time.

