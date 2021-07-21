Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Person shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening

items.[0].image.alt
Kalamazoo Police
Kalamazoo Public Safety Cruiser
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 05:45:31-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police say a 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident was injured after being shot in Tuesday evening.

Officers were called around 5:40 p.m. along Interfaith Blvd. in Kalamazoo. Authorities arrived on scene, but did not find a victim. They later found out the they showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information call police at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or visit kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time