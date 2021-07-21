Person shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police say a 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident was injured after being shot in Tuesday evening.

Officers were called around 5:40 p.m. along Interfaith Blvd. in Kalamazoo. Authorities arrived on scene, but did not find a victim. They later found out the they showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information call police at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or visit kalamazoosilentobserver.com.