Man injured, school placed on lockdown after Kalamazoo Twp. shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man injured and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says a 25-year-old man was shot near Mosel and Woodward avenues at 4:30 p.m.

The victim reportedly claimed he was shot by a relative.

Police say they treated the victim until EMTs arrived. The suspect was found nearby with help from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, according to KTPD.

We’re told the Parchment Public Schools Innovation Center was placed on lockdown for a short while out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities say the suspect, described as a 57-year-old man from Kalamazoo Township, has been taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

