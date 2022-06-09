Lovers Lane reconstruction begins Monday

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage is reminding residents that reconstruction on Lovers Lane will begin Monday, June 13.

We’re told the project will take place between East Kilgore Road and East Milham Avenue.

City officials say 750 feet of Kalamazoo’s water main south of Kilgore Road will be replaced and the sewer line will be extended north of I-94, among other improvements.

Road closures are scheduled to take place north of the intersection on Kilgore Road between June 13 and June 27. Drivers are asked to use the detour from Kilgore Road to Burdick Street to Cork Street. One lane will be open both ways on I-94, the city says.

The $1.3 million project is expected to be completed in August.

Visit Portage’s website for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube