Life EMS to hold goat yoga session in Oshtemo Twp Wednesday

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Life EMS is observing National EMS Week by hosting a series of events this week.

The Kalamazoo division plans to hold a goat yoga session on Wednesday, May 18 at 3 p.m. on Sixth Street.

We’re told the event will be held inside the barn if rain occurs.

Goat yoga involves relaxing on mats while baby goats climb on and interact with attendees.

Life EMS says this is the second consecutive year for the event.

“In addition to the physical well-being yoga promotes and the mental health the baby goats offer, participants are encouraged to further enjoy their outing by stopping into the various goat pens to feed treats to the animals,” says Director of South Operations John Pinkster. “Goat Yoga is a great deal of fun and is just one highlight from an outstanding week of offerings we have at Life EMS Ambulance to recognize the skill and compassion our group of medical professionals provide year-round.”

National EMS Week began 47 years ago under President Gerald R. Ford, according to Life EMS.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube