Kroger purchases empty Portage strip mall on Westnedge corridor, but city says no plans in place yet

PORTAGE, Mich. — Kroger has purchased an empty strip mall on the Westnedge corridor in Portage, the City of Portage confirmed. The city was careful to note that while the property has been purchased, no proposed development plan is in place yet.

The nearest Kroger to West Michigan is currently in Lansing.

Jackie Dutton, owns the Antique Kitchen in Portage. It's in the same parking lot at the property Kroger just bought.

"Oh, we're excited about it. Because it's been a while since some of these stores have been open," Dutton said.

Dutton said a Kroger opening nearby could directly benefit her business. That business has been missing for a while, since the other places in the strip mall closed up shop.

"Whenever they're open, we have a lot more business. Foot traffic, you know. They're already in the parking lot," Dutton said.

If the store opens, it would share a parking lot with Aldi and be located across the street from Fresh Thyme on the busy Westnedge corridor.

Watch: Kroger purchases empty Portage strip mall on Westenedge corridor, but city says no plans in place yet

Kroger purchases empty Portage strip mall on Westenedge corridor, but city says no plans in place yet

"I wish it was going to be open sooner than it is," Dutton said.

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