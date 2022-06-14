KDPS prepares civilians for the worst with active shooter training

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Active shooter situations are on the rise across the country, from schools, to churches and even grocery stores.

The concerning increase raises the question, what would you do in an active shooter situation?

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is helping people answer that question and preparing them for the worst.

“Talk about thinking ahead of time and preparing so that you know what your plan would be if something would happen,” said Andrew Groeneveld, Community Policing Officer with the K-D-P-S.

He says if you've planned in your head what you would do in a situation like that, you're much more likely to be able to respond correctly.

Some helpful things include knowing exit points, being aware of your surroundings at all times and focusing on a basic principle called “ADD” – Avoid, Deny, Defend.

“Which is just avoid, try to run away, if you can't, deny them access to where you are with locked doors, said Groeneveld. “And last, if you can't get away, then defend yourself, because your life depends on it.”

Back in November of 2021, shots erupted on a Kalamazoo Metro Bus and injured 3 people. After that terrifying incident, Metro reached out to K-D-P-S.

“They all felt that they were much more prepared and they did a great job in that incident, they absolutely did,” said Groeneveld. “We just have them better prepared and hopefully it never happens again.”

It’s training he wishes wasn’t necessary. But since it is, he’s glad to play a role in increasing the chances of survival for civilians.

“It's a terrible thing to see people, especially kids, when they're getting shot,” said Groeneveld.”It just makes me want to do this training more to try to help prepare people to save as many lives as I can.”

The training is completely free. If your business or organization is interested in learning more, you can send an email to groeneveld@kalamazoocity.org.