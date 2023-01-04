Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

KDPS: Person sent to hospital in critical condition after car vs. pedestrian accident

KDPS
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KDPS generic photo
KDPS
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 06:59:57-05

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it is investigating after a driver hit a person around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident happened in the area of Kalamazoo Ave. and N. Burdick St.

Paramedics took the 61-year-old person hit to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene of the accident. Officers say alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered