KDPS: Person sent to hospital in critical condition after car vs. pedestrian accident

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it is investigating after a driver hit a person around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident happened in the area of Kalamazoo Ave. and N. Burdick St.

Paramedics took the 61-year-old person hit to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene of the accident. Officers say alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

