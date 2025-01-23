KDPS looking for suspect after shooting at Kalamazoo Transportation Center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting is not believed to be a random act. The shooter is still at large as of 11:32 a.m.

We’re told the victim is being treated for their injuries. KDPS says the victim currently stable.

Metro Executive Director Sean McBride released the following statement:

“I’m disappointed that a dispute between two individuals escalated to gun violence and impacted the travel of our many bus and train passengers.



“The safety of passengers, employees, and the public is Metro’s top priority. Metro has long-standing partnerships with law enforcement agencies such as the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Transportation Security Administration, having worked with these agencies to conduct training, drills, and safety assessments for many years. Metro continues to prioritize safety across our entire transit system.”

No one else was injured.

Metro says all transportation services have resumed normal operation.

