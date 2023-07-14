Gryphon Place reflects on 22,000+ calls received 1 year since 988

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sunday marks the one-year anniversary since 988 launched, making it easier for those experiencing mental health crises to reach out for help.

The condensed number for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went live July 16, 2022.

Since then, chat and text functions were added to the lifeline, as well as specific avenues for veterans, LGBTQ+ youths and those who speak Spanish, according to Gryphon Place.

The network partner, who serves the Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Van Buren, St. Joseph and Cass counties, says it answered 22,000 calls since 988 was implemented.

But Gryphon Place’s support for those experiencing difficult challenges doesn’t end over the phone.

“We've also continued to do our work in the school districts and in our region, to educate seventh to ninth graders about warning signs of suicide and how to find help for themselves or for a peer that might be thinking about suicide,” says CEO Maricela Alcala. “The districts are yet now more aware that the importance of the suicide prevention education, and so we're starting to be able to provide more assistance to schools as well.”

We’re told the addition of a text option has been greatly beneficial for younger callers, indicated by the growing number of youths seeking guidance.

READ MORE: At 988 call centers, more young people are reaching out for help

“This is how they communicate, and it's one more resource for them at a … push of a button to have somebody readily available to listen to them and maybe guide them or connect them to that help,” says Alcala.

While 988 has proven to be an effective resource for those who need it, Alcala says work needs to be done to end the stigma around seeking help.

“It is very scary to think about a loved one or somebody you might know is thinking about suicide,” she says, “but knowing that that number is there to support you as the loved one, or the person with thoughts … it can change; it changes lives.”

Alcala says it’s okay to call them if you want to know how to talk to someone who is having a difficult time.

Volunteers wishing to offer support to 988 callers are invited to visit Gryphon Place’s website.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

READ MORE: Veterans can now seek emergency suicide crisis care at any VA or non-VA facility for free

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube