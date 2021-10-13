God's Kitchen of Michigan accepting donations for annual holiday dinners

KALAMAZOO/PORTAGE, Mich. — God’s Kitchen of Michigan is seeking donations they say will fund two holiday dinners this year.

Individuals wishing to make a donation are asked to send a check or money order to God’s Kitchen of Michigan, P.O. Box 2632, Kalamazoo, MI 49003 before Nov. 10.

The charity organization tells us the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners will take place at the meal site at Portage Chapel Hill Church from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

We’re told dinners will be served as carryout meals due to pandemic-related concerns.

God’s Kitchen of Michigan adds home delivery is available for the sick and elderly. Visit their website to make a reservation between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10.

Those wishing to volunteer at either of the holiday dinners are asked to call 269-615-8080 by Nov. 15.

