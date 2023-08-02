Expansion projects underway at 2 Comstock Township cemeteries

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two cemeteries in Comstock Township are being expanded as the number of remaining plots grows small.

The project started Monday, July 31.

Township officials say 1,200 new plots will be added to Comstock Cemetery, with 825 full plots and 375 cremation plots. Those plots will be found on the site of the old Neal Street baseball diamond.

A new entryway on Neal Street will also be built.

The Comstock Cemetery project is expected to wrap up by the end of this year.

A columbarium – or cremation wall – is also in the works at Maple Grove Cemetery. The township says Coldspring Memorial is building it with completion expected by November’s end.

Charter Township of Comstock

“Comstock Cemetery and Maple Grove Cemetery provide a quiet, peaceful, and beautiful place to lay loved ones to rest and are convenient to visit,” says Comstock Charter Township Clerk Nicole Beauchamp. “Both cemeteries have been an important part of the community and more space is required so they can continue to remain so.”

Community members wishing to reserve plots are instructed to connect with the township clerk.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube