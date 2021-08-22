Community members, law enforcement to pay respects to Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — West Michigan is coming together as community members and law enforcement prepare to say goodbye to Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Sunday.

He served with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years.

Sgt. Proxmire passed away after being shot during a pursuit in Kalamazoo County last weekend.

The private funeral is happening Sunday. Per the family's wishes, there will be no public visitation.

After the private service, people who would like to pay their respects to the fallen sergeant can gather for a procession and memorial service.

It begins at 11 a.m.

The procession will escort Sergeant Proxmire and his family to Miller Auditorium on Western Michigan University's campus for a public memorial service.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking people to show their support by lining the streets of the route. The route will go from 9th Street in Oshtemo Township to Stadium Drive and then to Howard Street.

The memorial service is set to begin at 1 p.m.

FOX 17 will have live coverage of the procession and memorial. You can watch on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. both on air and online.

You can also support Sergeant Proxmire's family by donating through the Collin Rose Memorial Foundation to the "Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund."

You can also pre-order a T-shirt for $12 through the Forever Strong Memorial Foundation. One hundred percent of proceeds go to the family.

