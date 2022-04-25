Watch
Communication boards installed at Oshtemo Township Park

Oshtemo Township
Posted at 8:03 PM, Apr 24, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Oshtemo Township Park is making additions to help all children communicate. Communication boards have recently been installed for nonverbal children to use while they visit the park.

The boards have pictures that children can point at to express their thoughts, feelings, needs and choices. They were first suggested by Oshtemo Township Trustee Kizzy Bradford, who works with students with special needs at Kalamazoo Public Schools. Bradford helped design the boards, along with Heather Lewis, KPS Speech/Language Pathologist, and Wendy Horton-Bierema, Arcadia Center for Occupational Therapy.

The boards were funded by the “Play is Essential for All” grant from the Michigan Parks Foundation. They also received donations from Oshtemo Friends of the Parks and Arcadia Center for Occupational Therapy.

A ceremony to introduce the boards and recognize donors will be held at the Oshtemo Township Park playground on Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

