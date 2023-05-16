1 dead following weekend crash on US-131 in Oshtemo Twp.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died of injuries sustained in an Oshtemo Township crash over the weekend.

The two-vehicle crash happened north of Stadium Drive along US-131 on Saturday, May 13, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the at-fault driver traveled at high speeds in an attempt to pass other cars on the freeway when he lost control and overturned the vehicle. The driver was thrown from the car and was critically injured.

Deputies say the driver was hospitalized but has since died of his injuries.

Two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCSO.

Authorities are not yet certain if drugs or alcohol were involved.

KCSO credits Michigan State Police and Western Michigan University Police for their assistance.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube