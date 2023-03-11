Kalamazoo police looking for missing, endangered woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing and endangered woman.

62-year-old Vickie Brown was last seen leaving her home on Portage Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

KDPS believes Brown is suffering from worsening mental health issues and is prone to hypothermia.

Additionally, KDPS says Brown won’t be able to make it home without help.

Brown, an African American woman, is five-foot-five and 220 pounds.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

She has brown eyes and short, black hair.

Brown was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue capri pants with a white floral design.

KDPS says Brown walked away from her home.

If you’ve seen Brown or know where she could be, call Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

