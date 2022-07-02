Death at Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One person died in a pyrotechnic accident Saturday afternoon at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show.

The incident occurred at 1:10 p.m. Saturday. According to the City of Battle Creek, "during the pyrotechnic portion of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival at Battle Creek Executive Airport, an accident happened that has resulted in a death."

The incident is currently being investigated by the Battle Creek Fire Department, the Battle Creek Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration, who are all at the scene.

According to a FOX 17 crew at the scene, a "jet truck is part of Darnell Racing Enterprises. It’s technically called the Shockwave Jet Truck. It’s a really popular air show attraction and was at Field of Flight last year (and probably previous years as well).

"The accident happened during a “race” between two other planes. I’ve seen them do that “race” in every other air show I’ve seen with the jet truck.

"A local pastor just got on the intercom and said a short prayer for the family."