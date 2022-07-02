WATCH: At least 1 dead after Battle Creek Field of Flight explosion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — At least one person died at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival Saturday after an explosion.

The Battle Creek Police Department says it happened around 1:10 p.m., during the pyrotechnic part of the show.

FOX 17 was on scene when it happened. Our crews say the death involved a jet truck, which is part of Darnell Racing Enterprises. They say the explosion happened during a race between two planes.

here’s a before and after of the truck ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/r7jaRJVZmC — sam landstra (@samlandstra) July 2, 2022

Our crews say a local pastor got on the intercom after the explosion to say a prayer for those involved and their families.

The rest of the Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek is canceled for the rest of the day Saturday; however, evening activities at the festival and Sunday's events still are scheduled to take place.

FOX 17 talked with festival organizers, who say people who bought air show tickets for Saturday can exchange their wristbands for the air shows on Sunday or Monday. To do so, visit the gate or media tent before leaving.

