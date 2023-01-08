Albion coach sits out games for using racial epithet

ALBION, Mich. — A spokesperson for Albion College confirmed on Saturday that the men's basketball coach sat out several games over the use of a racial epithet.

According to the spokesperson, the coach disciplined a student-athlete for using a racial epithet at a practice session. Players questioned the coach about the discpline when the session was over, and in explaining himself, the coach allegedly repeated the racial epithet.

The spokesperson did not clarify exactly when the incident took place, but did confirm that "Albion College recently addressed an internal issue involving the men's basketball team."

Since the incident, the coach has apologized for "this regrettable lapse in judgement." He has also sat out several games, though the spokesperson did not confirm how many or which ones.

The coach is also undergoing sensitivity training.

Also, Albion College says it respects the decision of student athletes who decide to sit out Saturday's game against Trine University.

"We hope to continue the healing process through ongoing dialogue with these student-athletes," said the spokesperson for Albion College.

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Albion College

