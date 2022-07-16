Woman with onset of dementia is missing & endangered in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are looking for a 72-year-old woman who disappeared from her home Saturday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Betty Joe Jones because they said she has the onset of dementia and is being considered an endangered person.

Jones has been missing since 11:15 a.m. Saturday and is believed to be on foot since her vehicle is still parked in her driveway in the 3100 block of Copley Street SW.

Jones is a black woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has brown eyes and wears glasses. She is known to wear a head scarf like the one in the picture.

Anybody with any information is being asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300.

